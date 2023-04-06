Tributes
3 rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals return to the wild after months of ‘plumping up’

The three rehabilitated Hawaiian monk seals make their way from the beach pen towards the water. (NOAA Fisheries Permit #23459)(Courtesy: USFWS/Amanda Boyd)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three endangered monk seals have been returned to the wild after being successfully rehabilitated.

Officials found the malnourished trio last year near Midway Atoll at the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

They were brought to the Ke Kai Ola marine hospital in Kailua-Kona where they spent months “plumping up”.

After three days of a “soft” release back at Midway Atoll last month, officials deemed Alena, Lelehua, and Ikaika healthy enough to return to wild.

They are said to be off to a good start back at home.

NOAA Fisheries said due to potential existing threats in the wild, it will continue to monitor the endangered monk seals using satellite tags and unique individual flipper tags.

