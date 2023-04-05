Suspect charged in connection with shooting on Hawaii Island that left man injured

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 54-year-old man from Mountain View has been charged in connection with a shooting incident in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision of Puna over the weekend, Hawaii Island police said.

Gregory Martin Glaser was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault, first-degree terroristic threatening and a firearms offense.

His bail was set at $70,000.

The incident happened on Saturday around 5 p.m., when officers responded to a reported altercation at a residence on Road 2.

According to a preliminary investigation, there was a violent incident involving up to six individuals, several of whom were armed with machetes, and the shooting suspect discharged a firearm and subsequently struck a 36-year-old man.

Detectives later identified Glaser as the suspect and arrested him at his home on Sunday.

The victim was treated at the Hilo Medical Center for a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2386.

