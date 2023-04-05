State health officials track worrisome uptick in COVID hospitalizations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is raising the alarms amid an increase in COVID hospitalizations statewide.

Officials said the number of COVID hospitalizations nearly doubled over the past week from 39 to 79.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said hospitals still have capacity.

“However, it is a reminder of the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in our community,” Kemble said. “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,047 confirmed COVID cases statewide over the last week.

That figure doesn’t include those who test positive at home, the vast majority.

For details on COVID testing and vaccines, click here.

