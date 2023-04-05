Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State health officials track worrisome uptick in COVID hospitalizations

The state Health Department is raising the alarms amid an increase in COVID hospitalizations statewide.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department is raising the alarms amid an increase in COVID hospitalizations statewide.

Officials said the number of COVID hospitalizations nearly doubled over the past week from 39 to 79.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said hospitals still have capacity.

“However, it is a reminder of the ongoing circulation of COVID-19 in our community,” Kemble said. “Staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, is the best defense against becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, the state reported 1,047 confirmed COVID cases statewide over the last week.

That figure doesn’t include those who test positive at home, the vast majority.

For details on COVID testing and vaccines, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Pallet shelter units have been used to help homeless
To address homelessness in his backyard, Green proposes pop-up homeless village near state Capitol
Pedestrian crash shuts down Honoapiilani Highway in West Maui
MPD: 42-year-old pedestrian was not in marked crosswalk when fatally struck

Latest News

A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning...
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
FILE - Overhead lights illuminate a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage...
Military: Required repairs to defuel Red Hill tanks half complete, hundreds more remain
The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to...
IRS announces tax relief for Red Hill residents saddled with ‘unfair’ bills
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations
Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations