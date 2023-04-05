Social media erupts over state lawmakers changing their votes.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A freshman state senator is calling out his colleagues for changing their votes to support a program to control feral animals. Those colleagues say it’s a simple funding issue that’s being misinterpreted on social media.

State Senator Donna Mercado Kim proposed the pilot program to do something about noisy, disease-carrying feral chickens.

Last Wednesday, most of the senate’s agriculture committee initially voted against it, mostly because they didn’t think it would be funded. But then Senator Lynn DeCoite found out there was money available and called for another vote, which was made on Monday.

“I would have voted differently if I knew that the funding was there at that given time,” said DeCoite. “This type of action makes people question why we even show up to vote when it’s politics over people for those reasons, I’m still no vote,” said State Senator Brenton Awa.

Awa posted videos of both hearings showing senators Decoite and Tim Richards changing their votes from no to yes on social media. Then it was reposted with graphics.

Hundreds of people have commented, questioning the legislative process.

Awa believes Kim improperly influenced the senators.

On Monday, she walked in and spoke briefly with the chair right before the second round of votes.

“It’s like when somebody doesn’t get what they want, they use their power to use their leverage, and if you see the clip, she walked in exactly when we started voting, you know,” said Awa. “Even if I delivered the best speech and hit every mark about this is, you know, looking at what we’re weighing, we’re weighing a nuisance versus a necessity.”

“To me, it shouldn’t even be a conversation,” Kim said she was just doing her job when she informed the senators that the Ways and Means committee had budgeted five million dollars for the agriculture department to address feral animal concerns.

If they didn’t know that, she said the valuable program would not happen.

“I’m gonna, you know, advocate or influence for my district and for my constituents, and for the people of the state of Hawaii,’ said Kim. “Our rules allow for it, because sometimes you don’t get all the information or you may not be there for the vote, and the majority voting one way could always ask for reconsideration, which was done in this case publicly.”

“Think of the counterfactual here. Would you want a situation where your legislator learned something and couldn’t change his or her vote?” said HNN’s Political Analyst, Colin Moore. “You know, I think we do want to offer that opportunity.”

“I mean, there are rules and processes in place to place to do that, but, you know, if they hear new information, or they learn something different about the bill, sometimes there are perfectly legitimate reasons for them to change their vote.”

Awa said he has changed his votes before to allow conservations on issues to continue.

