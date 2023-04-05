Renovated Hikianalia, joins Hokulea for 4-year Pacific voyage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After eight months of repairs and renovations, the voyaging canoe Hikianalia is back in the Pacific Ocean tonight, getting ready for a four-year voyage with her sister canoe, Hokulea.

Getting Hikianalia back into the water was pretty quick given all the helping hands.

About 20 to 30, the crew members and volunteers made a big circle around Hikianalia and, with dollies, gently pushed the canoe down the boat ramp.

This is all done with the help of Akana Trucking, which has volunteered for this operation for decades.

Some crew members got into the water, while others went on to the boat, as the canoe was pushed into place next to Hokulea.

“It’s emotional. I love when the kids can come out and see her go in and the amount of people who put all their aloha into it know that she’s starting a next journey is it’s, it’s overwhelming,” said Brandi Cutler of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

“People don’t often get to see the canoes out of the water. So it’s fascinating to see her from this angle. And knowing she’s getting back to where she belongs next to her sister Hokulea Perfect.”

Improvements to Hikianalia included a new hale, solar panels, and deck boards made partly with recycled bottles.

All of this makes Hikianalia lighter, stronger, and better for sailing to move along the ocean waves.

The four-year voyage will begin June, when Hokulea will be put onto a Matson container and shipped to Alaska.

Hokulea will officially kick off the voyage from Alaska, while Hikianalia will sail to Seattle in August, that’s where the two canoes will meet up to sail around the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.