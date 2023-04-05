Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Renovated Hikianalia, joins Hokulea for 4-year Pacific voyage

Mahealani Richardson joins us live from Sand Island
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After eight months of repairs and renovations, the voyaging canoe Hikianalia is back in the Pacific Ocean tonight, getting ready for a four-year voyage with her sister canoe, Hokulea.

Getting Hikianalia back into the water was pretty quick given all the helping hands.

About 20 to 30, the crew members and volunteers made a big circle around Hikianalia and, with dollies, gently pushed the canoe down the boat ramp.

This is all done with the help of Akana Trucking, which has volunteered for this operation for decades.

Some crew members got into the water, while others went on to the boat, as the canoe was pushed into place next to Hokulea.

“It’s emotional. I love when the kids can come out and see her go in and the amount of people who put all their aloha into it know that she’s starting a next journey is it’s, it’s overwhelming,” said Brandi Cutler of the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

“People don’t often get to see the canoes out of the water. So it’s fascinating to see her from this angle. And knowing she’s getting back to where she belongs next to her sister Hokulea Perfect.”

Improvements to Hikianalia included a new hale, solar panels, and deck boards made partly with recycled bottles.

All of this makes Hikianalia lighter, stronger, and better for sailing to move along the ocean waves.

The four-year voyage will begin June, when Hokulea will be put onto a Matson container and shipped to Alaska.

Hokulea will officially kick off the voyage from Alaska, while Hikianalia will sail to Seattle in August, that’s where the two canoes will meet up to sail around the Pacific.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Andrew Dodson died after he suffered an injury during a practice football game. (Photo...
Officials: High school football player dies after suffering injury during practice game
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Drenching rains triggered flooding in both directions on the H-1 Freeway in Honolulu.
State apologizes for highway flooding that snarled traffic for hours, pledges protocol changes
Maui, Hawaii Island under flood advisories as drenching rains continue
Heavy rains drench Oahu, triggering flooding in some areas

Latest News

A 12-inch water main break on Tuesday caused a giant sinkhole in Windward Oahu, Board of Water...
Water main break causes sinkhole on Kamehameha Highway in Windward Oahu
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds hold steady this Easter week; still some pop up showers over Hawaii Island
Pallet shelter units have been used to help homeless
To address homelessness in his backyard, Green proposes pop-up homeless village near state Capitol
Pedestrian crash shuts down Honoapiilani Highway in West Maui
MPD: 42-year-old pedestrian was not in marked crosswalk when fatally struck