Multi-agency sweep of abandoned Hilo hotel results in arrests, citations

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - A multi-agency sweep of the former Uncle Billy’s Hotel on Banyan Drive on Wednesday morning resulted in the arrests of two people and 10 citations, the state Department of land and Natural Resources said.

Officials said around 6 a.m., more than 30 officers from DLNR’s Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, the Hawaii Police Department and state Sheriff Division teamed up to sweep the three-story building that has been vacant for years.

Officers — who needed to wear N-95 masks and protective shoe coverings due to the unsafe and unsanitary conditions — swept each room and the open areas.

During the sweep, officers arrested two people on outstanding warrants and issued 10 citations for trespassing.

Human waste, trash, graffiti, hanging wires and other hazards were also found throughout the once-thriving and popular resort.

The former Uncle Billy’s Hotel closed in 2017.

The state has been spending about $9,000 a month on security, but the DLNR is considering additional security measures, including perimeter fencing and lighting.

The DLNR continues to seek at least $12.5 million from the state Legislature to demolish the building.

