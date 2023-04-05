Mililani Walmart rampage suspect ordered to undergo mental fitness exam before trial

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who went on a violent rampage at a Walmart in Mililani in February has been ordered to undergo a mental fitness exam to see if he’s fit to stand trial.

Desmond Kekahuna is accused of intentionally crashing into a 37-year-old mother of five, Kristelle Taliulu, while pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot.

Police say he also used a tire iron to beat her and a man who rushed to help her.

Kekahuna pleaded not guilty in February to attempted murder and assault.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.