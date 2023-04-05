Mililani Walmart rampage suspect ordered to undergo mental fitness exam before trial

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who went on a violent rampage at a Walmart in Mililani in February has been ordered to undergo a mental fitness exam to see if he’s fit to stand trial.

Desmond Kekahuna is accused of intentionally crashing into a 37-year-old mother of five, Kristelle Taliulu, while pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot.

Police say he also used a tire iron to beat her and a man who rushed to help her.

Kekahuna pleaded not guilty in February to attempted murder and assault.

