Mililani Walmart rampage suspect ordered to undergo mental fitness exam before trial
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:11 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who went on a violent rampage at a Walmart in Mililani in February has been ordered to undergo a mental fitness exam to see if he’s fit to stand trial.
Desmond Kekahuna is accused of intentionally crashing into a 37-year-old mother of five, Kristelle Taliulu, while pushing her baby in a stroller in the Mililani Walmart parking lot.
Police say he also used a tire iron to beat her and a man who rushed to help her.
Kekahuna pleaded not guilty in February to attempted murder and assault.
