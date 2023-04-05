Meet Hawaii’s real-life ‘Doogie Howser, MD’: A UH med school student who’s only 18

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dubbed Hawaii’s real-life “Doogie Howser, M.D.,” Ryan Nguyen never dreamed that he’d be accepted into medical school at just 15 years old.

Nguyen, who grew up in Honolulu, is now 18 years old and already a second-year student at University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

“I wasn’t the best student in middle school, but I had an excitement for science and research at that time,” Nguyen said, in a UH news release.

Nguyen, who attended Niu Valley Middle School, was just like any other kid growing up.

“I read a ton of books, played a lot of video games,” he said. “My childhood was not too abnormal, but I did a lot of reading. I read ‘Redwall,’ ‘Artemis Fowl.’ A lot of young adult fiction, like ‘Harry Potter.’”

Nguyen’s passion for science eventually set him apart from his friends. That’s when he started his accelerated educational path.

He was just 11 years old when he started classes at Kapiolani Community College and later took undergraduate classes at UH-Manoa.

“When I was starting undergrad at Kapiolani CC, there was a bit of curiosity in my classmates,” Nguyen said. “I was worried they’d see me as a weird thing not to be interacted with, but honestly, everyone was super nice and kind. I really warmed up to people within my second and third semesters.”

Nguyen was only 15 years old when he began wrapping up his bachelor of science degree at UH-Manoa. He tested out of Kaiser High School via an equivalency test similar to a GED.

He was 16 years old when he started classes at JABSOM as a first-year medical student.

He’s aware of the parallels with Doogie Howser but said he hasn’t seen the show yet.

“Honestly, I feel like it always cracks me up,” Nguyen said. “There’s never been a time where I haven’t laughed at it.”

Ngyuen admits there are parts of the teenage experience he missed but says he has zero regrets.

His goal is to become an orthopedics physician.

