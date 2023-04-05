A bill to raise taxes on luxury housing investments had plenty of support. Until it didn’t

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A proposal to double taxes on high-end real estate investments is in trouble at the state Legislature, and now housing and homeless advocates are scrambling to get it a hearing.

With affordable housing such a huge issue this year, lawmakers have generally been pretty generous with those programs. But Senate Bill 362, which would essentially take from the rich to give to the poor, may be the exception.

The proposal would double the tax on sales of high-end residential properties in order to generate regular revenue for homeless and affordable housing programs.

Advocates, including Kenna Gipson with the Hawaii Appleseed Budget and Policy Center, fear it’s about to die.

“This is the only bill right now that would permanently increase funds for homeless services and affordable housing an land conservation,” Gipson said.

The bill’s author, Senate Housing Committee Chair Stanley Chang, said the bill had a lot of support.

“I think that we can all agree that when high-end properties are bought by wealthy overseas investors who have no intention of residing in hose properties that they bear a fair share of the burden on the most pressing needs of the state such as homelessness,” Chang said.

The bill was opposed by developers and Realtors.

The Realtors Association testimony said doubling the tax would push the conveyance tax on a $2 million deal to $24,000 and up to $250,000 on a $10 million property.

Lyndsey Garcia, director of advocacy for the association, wrote: “Ultimately, we have a housing supply problem and the conveyance tax adds to the cost of housing and the cost of doing business in Hawaii.”

Advocates fear House Finance Chair Kyle Yamashita may be killing the bill without explanation by refusing to schedule a hearing in his committee, which has to happen by Thursday.

He didn’t respond to a request for comment from Hawaii News Now.

Advocates argue that Senate Bill 262 is needed to ensure that funding for homeless programs is not cut when the economy falters.

“We need long term permanent approaches to our housing crisis and some of that means increased revenue ongoing not just one time one year funding,” Gipson said.

Meanwhile, other housing initiatives, like the idea of high density leasehold apartments on state land near the rail are moving.

“I’m pleasantly optimistic that we are going to see some major action on this concept this year,” Chang said.

House Housing Chair Troy Hashimoto said while there are large sums of money in the pipeline for affordable housing, there are not enough projects close to execution to satisfy those who want to see thousands of units spring up.

“We did put quite a bit of money last fiscal year, we put a billion dollars into the budget for housing. And that’s still being digested,” Hashimoto said. “But it’s going to be one step at a time. And I think that’s how it’s going to be.”

It’s hard to predict exactly what all the housing will look like.

That will be determined in negotiations between House and Senate which will begin soon.

