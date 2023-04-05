Tributes
IRS announces tax relief for Red Hill residents saddled with ‘unfair’ bills for reimbursements

The COVID-19 pandemic, a backlog of returns from last year and a worker shortage may add up to long delays.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The IRS announced Wednesday it will not tax residents who got reimbursed for bills linked to the Red Hill water crisis.

This comes after calls for relief led by U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and families impacted by the tax burdens.

Some Red Hill families who were forced to live in hotels for months because of the Navy’s tainted tap water were getting hit with huge tax bills.

It’s a story Hawaii News Now first reported.

The families were finding out the reimbursements from the military are considered income and many were left panicking.

One resident said she lived in a hotel for four months, got reimbursed for the hotel expenses by the Navy, but then later received a 1099 tax form from the Defense Finance and Accounting Service showing $22,000 in extra income.

“These taxes were unfair and unexpected, and I’m glad we were able to fix this,” Schatz said. “I thank the IRS and Department of Defense for working with us to quickly resolve this.”

“It’s now up to the IRS to make sure that every taxpayer impacted by this mistake is aware of this fix and any taxes on these reimbursements already paid for are returned,” Schatz added.

Last month, Schatz convened a meeting with senior officials from the Department of Defense, the IRS, and the Treasury Department to call for an exemption on the unfair taxes.

Schatz also joined Hawaii’s congressional delegation in a letter to the IRS urging the agency to find a resolution.

This story will be updated.

