HOW TO WATCH: ‘Who Killed Dana Ireland,’ an HNN Investigates documentary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An HNN Investigates true crime documentary “Who Killed Dana Ireland?” premieres Thursday across our digital platforms and on KGMB.

The special, from Chief Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano, explores the renewed effort to find Ireland’s killer ― after a key conviction was thrown out earlier this year.

The documentary details the new evidence that showed Albert Ian Schweitzer did not rape and murder the 23-year-old Ireland on Hawaii Island in 1991. The crime grabbed headlines for years and shook rural Big Island communities.

