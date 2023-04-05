HOW TO WATCH: ‘Who Killed Dana Ireland,’ an HNN Investigates documentary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An HNN Investigates true crime documentary “Who Killed Dana Ireland?” premieres Thursday across our digital platforms and on KGMB.
The special, from Chief Investigative Reporter Lynn Kawano, explores the renewed effort to find Ireland’s killer ― after a key conviction was thrown out earlier this year.
The documentary details the new evidence that showed Albert Ian Schweitzer did not rape and murder the 23-year-old Ireland on Hawaii Island in 1991. The crime grabbed headlines for years and shook rural Big Island communities.
Watch on Digital Platforms
You’ll be able to see “Who Killed Dana Ireland?” first online, starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
The documentary will drop across HNN’s digital platforms, including on your streaming device.
On digital platforms, you’ll able be able to watch exclusive extended content, including long-form interviews and archive videos from the Dana Ireland murder trial.
Here’s how to watch:
- On Roku, Apple TV or your Amazon Fire TV app: Be sure you have the Hawaii News Now app (click here for directions on how to download for free) and watch the documentary on-demand.
- On the Hawaii News Now website: Look for the “Who Killed Dana Ireland” graphics, watch story or special section ― they’ll all be prominently displayed you can dive into the content easily.
- On the Hawaii News Now mobile app: We’ll be sending out a push alert notification to let you know when “Who Killed Dana Ireland?” is available to stream. You’ll also be able to find extended content on our app.
- Prefer to watch on a social platform? We’ll be streaming this documentary on Facebook and YouTube, too.
Watch On Cable
“Who Killed Dana Ireland?” will air Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on KGMB.
You can also catch previews of the special in our earlier newscasts, including Sunrise. And in our noontime show on KHNL, look for an extended interview with Kawano about the special.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.