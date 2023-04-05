Tributes
Honolulu police looking for suspect in Pearl City car dealership arson

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have launched an arson investigation after four cars went up in flames early Monday morning at the Dodge cutter dealership in Pearl City.

Police said they’re looking for a man who they believe set the fire, which caused more than $100,000 in damage.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a fire call around 3:40 a.m. on Monday.

Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle fully involved and fire impinging on nearby vehicles.

The fire was fully extinguished about 20 minutes later.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (808) 529-3111.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

