Hawaii Island police investigating fatal crash in Kona

Hawaii Island police are investigating a fatal crash in Kona on Tuesday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:46 PM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a fatal crash in Kona on Tuesday.

The victim was reportedly a man in his 60s.

Authorities said that the two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Ka’iminani Drive and Kalia Place in Kalaoa, North Kona.

Police closed Ka’iminani Drive in both directions while they investigated.

Additional details on the crash were not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

