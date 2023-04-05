Tributes
Fitness instructor teaches form of tai chi designed to keep Hawaii’s kupuna active, safe

There are about 100 different forms of tai chi. Most utilize movements that require crouching or standing on one foot.
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
But one form is distinctly different. It’s called the Sun Style and it’s perfect for senior citizens.

“All tai chi contributes to balance, but this one suits our senior brains and physiology,” tai chi instructor Clint Evans said.

The method is called Tai Chi Fall Prevention for Seniors. Evans has been teaching it for the past 15 years. Three days a week he leads a beginner’s class at the Kaimuki-Waialae YMCA.

“No one else has done this in the tai chi world. It’s called a step-by-step progressive teaching method,” he said.

The slow movements enhance balance. Because the feet are always close together the body is always upright. Evans says combined with deep breathing the workout develops muscle memory.

“When you stumble, you can catch yourself without thinking about it,” he said.

The average age of his students is 75. He said this type of tai chi has helped some of them to break their reliance on walkers. And he’s had positive results from some participants who have Parkinson’s.

“It settles the physiology down and makes the left and right hemispheres of the brain go coherent. All the research is showing this,” he said.

The movements are simple but the routine takes a couple of months to memorize. Once a student has it down, the entire workout takes just six minutes.

“Because it’s all upright, seniors can learn it,” Evans said.

His beginner classes are Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 1 p.m. He firmly believes Hawaii’s graying population needs this type of exercise.

“You’ve got to practice it and keep on. Eventually, the confidence and the ability will just show up. That’s it. Nothing more,” he said.

Similar fall prevention tai chi classes for seniors are offered at Y’s around the state, and they’re all taught by certified instructors.

Evans says once his students master the method, they no longer need to live with the fear of falling.

