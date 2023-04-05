First Alert Forecast: Drier trade wind conditions on the way in

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More normal trade wind conditions are expected through Friday as an upper-level disturbance that brought unstable conditions moves away and weakens.

Expect passing showers, mainly windward and mauka during the nights and mornings.

First Alert: There’s a slightly higher chance for showers over Easter weekend as a weak upper disturbance forms to the northeast of the state, but no downpours are expected at this time.

In surf, the return of the trades will boost wave heights along east shores. A lack of storm activity in the North Pacific means not much in the way of waves for north and west shores, while south shores will see some background swells.

