EMS: Diver in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Mokuleia Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at Mokuleia Beach.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday when the diver was found near the shoreline.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Officials said bystanders provided CPR before EMS, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department’s arrival.

This story will be updated.

