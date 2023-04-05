Tributes
EMS: Diver in critical condition after being found unresponsive at Mokuleia Beach

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital.
Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man in his 50s is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at Mokuleia Beach.

The incident happened around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday when the diver was found near the shoreline.

Paramedics administered advanced life support and transported him to a nearby hospital.

Officials said bystanders provided CPR before EMS, Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department’s arrival.

This story will be updated.

