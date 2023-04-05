Effort to rename Manoa elementary school after Barack Obama put on hold

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A push to rename a Manoa elementary school after former President Barack Obama has been put on hold.

Noelani Elementary School will keep its name for now.

Senator Stanley Chang introduced the bill saying he wanted to honor the former president.

The Committee on Education deferred the senate resolution Monday.

There are no plans to hear it again.

