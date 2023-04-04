Water main break shuts down major thoroughfare in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 12-inch water main break on Tuesday has closed a major thoroughfare in Windward Oahu, Board of Water Supply officials say.

The break has shut down both directions of Kamehameha Highway, between Punaluu and Hauula.

Oahu: #hitraffic both lanes of Kamehameha Highway near 53-833, between Punaluu and Hauula, closed due to a water main break. Unknown when they will reopen. pic.twitter.com/es3TzPhaBU — Hawaii DOT (@DOTHawaii) April 4, 2023

A viewer reported a significant amount of water gushing out and going into the ocean.

It’s not known when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated.

