Water main break shuts down major thoroughfare in Windward Oahu

A water main break in Windward Oahu has caused significant flooding along Kamehameha Highway.
A water main break in Windward Oahu has caused significant flooding along Kamehameha Highway.(Hawaii Department of Transportation)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 12-inch water main break on Tuesday has closed a major thoroughfare in Windward Oahu, Board of Water Supply officials say.

The break has shut down both directions of Kamehameha Highway, between Punaluu and Hauula.

A viewer reported a significant amount of water gushing out and going into the ocean.

It’s not known when the road will reopen.

This story will be updated.

