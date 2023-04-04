Tributes
Suspect pleads not guilty to gruesome murder of landlord

Kendall Gray, 23, is accused of brutally attacking his landlord, 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused in the gruesome murder of an Ala Moana landlord pleaded not guilty in court on Monday.

Kendall Gray, 23, is accused of brutally attacking his landlord, 64-year-old Alvin Matsumoto.

A state judge confirmed that Gray will be held without bail pending trail.

Gray’s trial is set for June.

Prosecutors say the incident happened after a court ordered Gray to vacate an apartment on Sheridan Street.

Gray allegedly stabbed Matsumoto with a kitchen knife inside the building and stomped on his head and chest multiple times while he lay on the floor.

Officials said Gray then allegedly dragged Matsumoto onto the sidewalk before fleeing the scene.

He was arrested about four hours later less than a quarter mile away of the incident.

Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.
Kendall Gray appeared in court via video conference on Wednesday morning.(Hawaii News Now)

