The state thinks ‘food hubs’ could get you eating more local. Here’s how they work

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has announced a new opportunity for organizations that serve Hawaii’s hungry and work with local farmers.

The state Department of Agriculture recently opened a grant program for Hawaii’s food hubs, facilities that aggregate local produce and distribute throughout their communities.

The Kohala Food Hub is one of 14 hubs across the state and works with more than 75 local producers to serve families on the Big Island.

Their operations ramped up during the pandemic and so many families remain in need.

Officials say supporting the hubs is critical for food sustainability.

“Food hubs can provide the food at a discounted rate to the people that need it,” said Hawaii Board of Agriculture Chair Sharon Hurd.

“The people that are losing their SNAP benefits and it really, really helps the farmers. It helps them scale up.”

Kohala Food Hub Director Maya Parish says they will be applying to the program and funds would go a long way in helping support their community efforts.

“It’s huge, it’s similar to roads or utilities as far as I’m concerned,” Parish said.

“It’s public infrastructure. We all need to eat and we should all be eating food that is nutrient dense, that is grown right here, that is not coming thousands of miles. You know, creating that stability for our food system and for ourselves and our future generations.”

Grants range from $50,000 to $250,000.

Applications are due by May 3 and those interested can apply by clicking here.

Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
