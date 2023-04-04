Tributes
Renters could save on energy bills in new West Oahu ‘condo-style’ solar farm project

Savio Solar Farm Maili project
Savio Solar Farm Maili project(Savio Solar Maili Farm)
By Casey Lund
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:15 AM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MAILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new solar energy farm is being built on West Oahu over the next few years, meant primarily for those who cannot afford (or don’t have space for) rooftop solar.

The plan is to give those residents access to solar power and the possible savings that come with it — a benefit traditionally, only available to single family home-owners.

The solar farm would be run like a condo and people who buy in would own the panels.

”We realized that inequity could be solved by building a large-scale solar farm and distributing the ownership of the farm by selling partial ownership of the facility, called ‘condominium units’,” said Peter Savio, longtime Oahu developer and President of Savio Solar Maili.

Savio Solar first pitched the idea in 2021 and was originally met with resistance by neighborhood boards and lawmakers on the West side who were fed up with new projects in their backyards that didn’t directly benefit those who have to live near them.

Eventually, after explaining how the solar farm would be owned and designed by the community, the group says more people became excited about the project.

”Unlike traditional energy development that happens behind closed doors, we will co-design our project with Oahu residents,” said Sen. Maile Shimabukuro of District 22.

“We don’t just need clean energy, we need local power,” Shimabukuro added. “I’m glad that my constituents are asserting their power by designing their own solar farm.”

Savio says it was important to bring together a team of solar professionals, and a community-driven process, to bring this project to life.

For the next two years, the development will be in the permitting and application process.

After that, construction will begin and the project could be online as early as February of 2026.

For more information on Savio Solar Maili, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

