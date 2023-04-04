Pedestrian crash shuts down Honoapiilani Highway in West Maui

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A pedestrian crash in West Maui has prompted the Maui Police Department to shut down both lanes of Honoapiilani Highway in Olowalu.

According to investigators, a vehicle struck a pedestrian near milepost 13, just north of Ukumehame Beach Park.

Officials say officers rushed to the scene around 7:45 p.m.

As of now MPD has not released any details on the condition of the pedestrian or driver involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.

