Hawaii County mayor raises new questions about embattled state boating chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent state settlement over a sexual assault case involving the chief of the boating division has exposed a retaliation investigation years ago. Now Hawaii Mayor Mitch Roth is speaking out again in an exclusive interview with Hawaii News Now.

The state attorney general says the land department settlement regarding the Division of Boating and Recreation administrator Ed Underwood was worth $45,000.

“After Plaintiff’s reporting of the sexual harassment and assault by Underwood, Plaintiff was retaliated by Underwood and subjected to unequal terms and conditions of employment,” a lawsuit by a female subordinate claimed.

”Mr. Underwood has always denied the allegations, and the settlement by its terms is not an admission of wrongdoing,” said Deputy Attorney General Miranda Steeds, in a statement.

The DLNR initially refused to tell Hawaii News Now information about Underwood’s employment status, but after HNN filed an information request, the DLNR then told us he’s still working for department, he’s not on leave, and has no history of misconduct or investigation.

”The fact that someone else is accusing Mr. Underwood of retaliation does not surprise me. I still have people on our island complaining about shenanigans being pulled off DOBAR (Division of Boating and Recreation).

Hawaii island Mayor Mitch Roth was county prosecutor in 2017 and claimed that he was the target of a retaliation attempt by Underwood after he spoke out about allegations of rampant corruption at the state’s boating division.

Underwood had claimed he was the victim of a campaign designed to spread rumors without evidence, so he filed an ethics complaint against Roth. That ethics complaint was dismissed and the DLNR said no wrongdoing was found by the Attorney General.

”I’ve seen an investigation that came back to me showing that they found retaliation only for them to change their decision only at the request of Ms. Case a while back, to me that looks like a cover up,” said Roth.

Then DLNR chair Suzanne Case spoke to Hawaii News Now in 2019 about the investigation’s findings by the Attorney General.

”The results of the report were in my mind nothing was substantiated about it being retaliation,” she said in 2019.

”I asked them to look further, specifically regard to the question if retaliation is a proper complaint, and also whether there is evidence of intentional action to be considered retaliatory. They looked at it further. They agreed with me and they issued the final report,” Case added.

On Monday, Roth also confirmed a federal investigation, but he doesn’t know the status.

”I did ask the feds to take a look into some matters and I did get confirmation that they were looking into some things,” he said.

At Friday’s confirmation hearing, current DLNR chair Dawn Chang and lawmakers addressed news of the settlement and years of complaints about poor management and facilities at the boating division.

”A lot of these divisions have been running rampant and running rogue,” said State Sen. Angus McKelvey.”I honestly think it’s time for regime change big changes in that division,” he added.”We will hold all administrators accountable. There is a zero tolerance in the state,” said Chang.

”I cannot unilaterally decide I’m going to fire somebody, I need to have a good record,” she added.

Chang is also talking to the head of the DOT about transfering the small boat harbors division back to the DOT saying it was ‘a mistake’ to be under DLNR.

