First Alert Forecast: Trade wind weather is back with some pop up showers over Hawaii Island

Your top local headlines for Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A weakening upper low near Kauai will keep wet easterly trade winds in the forecast into Wednesday with locally heavy showers possible and isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the Big Island.

Expect shower coverage to slowly decrease through Tuesday with typical trade wind weather expected from Wednesday into Friday.

Increasing shower trends return by this weekend as a weak upper low forms just north of the state.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise into Tuesday, then remains up through the week in response to the easterly trades that have returned. Guidance shows this holding into the second half of the week before easing over the weekend as the trades trend down.

The quiet conditions across the northern Pacific continues this week with minimal swell and nearly flat surf anticipated for north and west facing shores, with the exception of some trade wind energy wrapping into north shores.

For the extended, there is a potential for a short/medium-period northerly swell that would arrive locally early next week and linger through midweek. For south facing shores, guidance supports the small conditions continuing well into April with mainly background energy moving through.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

