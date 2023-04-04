Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Enhanced trade showers, with a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island

Trade Wind Weather tomorrow thru Friday: Sunshine with windward and mauka showers
We are making the transition to regular trade wind weather, but Kauai could still experience some enhanced trade showers meaning locally heavy showers are possible today and a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii island this afternoon. Tomorrow thru Friday could see more stable weather meaning sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. We do have a weak upper low approaching the islands this weekend which could bring an increase in showers.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:15 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We are making the transition to regular trade wind weather, but a weakening upper low could enhance incoming showers for the western end of the state. There’s also a slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii island this afternoon. Tomorrow thru Friday could see more stable weather meaning sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. We do have a weak upper low approaching the islands this weekend which could bring an increase in showers.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise into Tuesday, connected to the return of the trade winds. The quiet conditions across the northern Pacific continues this week with minimal swell and nearly flat surf anticipated for north and west facing shores, with the exception of some trade wind energy wrapping into north shores. For the extended, there is a potential for a short/medium-period northerly swell that would arrive locally early next week and linger through midweek. For south facing shores, guidance supports the small conditions continuing well into April with mainly background energy moving through.

Business Report: Gas prices
Sunrise News Roundup (April 4, 2023)
Renters could save on energy bills in new West Oahu ‘condo-style’ solar farm project
What's Trending: Ben Affleck's Dunkin' run
