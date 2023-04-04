Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Finland set to join NATO, in blow to Putin

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:57 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUSSELS (AP) - Finland is set to officially become a member of NATO later on Tuesday and take its place among the ranks of the world’s biggest security alliance.

Neighboring Russia has already warned that it will bolster its defenses near their joint border if NATO deploys any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.

Finland’s blue and white flag is scheduled to be raised among those of its partners outside NATO’s Brussels headquarters. Finland’s president, foreign and defense ministers will take part.

The ceremony falls on NATO’s very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949. It also coincides with a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.

Turkey became the last NATO member country to ratify Finland’s membership protocol on Thursday. It will hand over the document officially enshrining that decision to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken before the ceremony.

Finland will then give Blinken its own final texts, officializing its membership.

Alarmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022, setting aside years of military nonalignment to seek protection under the organization’s security umbrella. Neighboring Sweden also applied, but its accession process may take a few months longer.

Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia, so its entry will more than double the size of NATO’s border with Russia. The move is a strategic and political blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui, Hawaii Island under flood advisories as drenching rains continue
Heavy rains drench Oahu, triggering flooding in some areas
Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.
Woman, 51, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Pearl City
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Kona side of the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.
3.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii; no tsunami threat

Latest News

Madelene Smith called 911 for her husband, 49-year-old Max Smith, in April 2021, but she says...
Woman files lawsuit in husband’s death, claiming EMS never showed up
Other concerned Kahala residents said since severe weather in December, debris has washed down...
In heavy rains, an upstream dumping problem triggers a trashy situation on exclusive Kahala Beach
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Saying hello to the trade winds, still some pop up showers over Hawaii Island
Police say the 28-year-old shooter planned the attack for months, studying other mass murders.
Tenn. governor expands school safety proposal after Nashville shooting