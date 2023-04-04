Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Every time it rains hard residents say Kahala Beach gets trashed

Shopping carts, clothes, and other debris litter Kahala Beach following heavy rainstorm.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shopping carts, clothes, and other debris litter Kahala Beach following heavy rainstorm.

The city said on Monday, residents fished out several carts and assorted clothing from the ocean.

City crews moved the items uphill to them from being swept back into the sea.

They plan to dispose them with dump trucks.

But residents say this happens after heavy rainstorms, and now they’re hoping for a solution.

Long-time Kahala Resident Jim Dimarchi said it happens after heavy rainstorms.

He said it was worse a month ago.

“There were fewer shopping carts, but there were there was 10 times as much debris clean mostly clothing.”

Other concerned Kahala residents said since heavy downpours in December; debris has washed down the drainage canal at least five times.

Video shows carts in Kahala Beach on December 18th.

Just three weeks ago, there were piles of clothing along the shoreline.

“A few of the normal regular people have actually gone up the ditch and followed it to where it begins and come to find out it leads to Kahala Mall where there’s a Goodwill donation drop off is,” said one Kahala resident.

The city tells Hawaii News Now it appears homeless are filling shopping carts from Kahala Mall and Times Super Market with clothing and taking them upstream to a State Department of Transportation drainage culvert beneath the Waialae Ave-Hunakai Street intersection.

And then leaving behind the items they don’t want, including the carts which get swept downstream to the Aukai Avenue area, all the way to the ocean.

“It’s saddening to see it,” said Dimarchi. “It makes me realize that even though I don’t see the houseless problem every day, it brings it to the forefront.”

“It’s sad that there’s so much trash that gets into the canals because it eventually does wash into the oceans, and then it pollutes the environment and ruins the ecosystem,” said Gwyneth Stevens-King.

Kahala Mall’s General Manager, Ezy Paeste says they plan to install a new fence along the canal.

“We believe that the authorities need to check those areas on a regular basis to keep those people out of the canal and stop dumping in the canal,” said Paeste.

The city said HPD has been notified and will discuss the security of the donated goods being dropped off with Goodwill and Kahala Mall.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui, Hawaii Island under flood advisories as drenching rains continue
Heavy rains drench Oahu, triggering flooding in some areas
Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.
Woman, 51, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Pearl City
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Kona side of the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.
3.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii; no tsunami threat

Latest News

Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Saying hello to the trade winds, still some pop up showers over Hawaii Island
Shopping carts, clothes, and other debris litter Kahala Beach following heavy rainstorm.
Every time it rains hard residents say Kahala Beach gets trashed
Ed Underwood, the state administrator for the Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation, has...
Hawaii County mayor raises new questions about embattled state boating chief
Ashford Kaleolani DeLima, Hooponopono o Makena president, believes his ancestors are buried on...
Protectors of ancestral remains rail against planned expansion of Maui luxury resort