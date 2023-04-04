Every time it rains hard residents say Kahala Beach gets trashed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shopping carts, clothes, and other debris litter Kahala Beach following heavy rainstorm.

The city said on Monday, residents fished out several carts and assorted clothing from the ocean.

City crews moved the items uphill to them from being swept back into the sea.

They plan to dispose them with dump trucks.

But residents say this happens after heavy rainstorms, and now they’re hoping for a solution.

Long-time Kahala Resident Jim Dimarchi said it happens after heavy rainstorms.

He said it was worse a month ago.

“There were fewer shopping carts, but there were there was 10 times as much debris clean mostly clothing.”

Other concerned Kahala residents said since heavy downpours in December; debris has washed down the drainage canal at least five times.

Video shows carts in Kahala Beach on December 18th.

Just three weeks ago, there were piles of clothing along the shoreline.

“A few of the normal regular people have actually gone up the ditch and followed it to where it begins and come to find out it leads to Kahala Mall where there’s a Goodwill donation drop off is,” said one Kahala resident.

The city tells Hawaii News Now it appears homeless are filling shopping carts from Kahala Mall and Times Super Market with clothing and taking them upstream to a State Department of Transportation drainage culvert beneath the Waialae Ave-Hunakai Street intersection.

And then leaving behind the items they don’t want, including the carts which get swept downstream to the Aukai Avenue area, all the way to the ocean.

“It’s saddening to see it,” said Dimarchi. “It makes me realize that even though I don’t see the houseless problem every day, it brings it to the forefront.”

“It’s sad that there’s so much trash that gets into the canals because it eventually does wash into the oceans, and then it pollutes the environment and ruins the ecosystem,” said Gwyneth Stevens-King.

Kahala Mall’s General Manager, Ezy Paeste says they plan to install a new fence along the canal.

“We believe that the authorities need to check those areas on a regular basis to keep those people out of the canal and stop dumping in the canal,” said Paeste.

The city said HPD has been notified and will discuss the security of the donated goods being dropped off with Goodwill and Kahala Mall.

