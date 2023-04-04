DOT temporarily opens Zipperlane to all vehicles to alleviate gridlock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Zipperlane was temporarily opened to all vehicles, regardless of occupancy, to help clear eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway Tuesday morning.
Officials said the Zipperlane would be open through 10 a.m.
According to HPD’s active dispatch calls, officers responded to multiple vehicle accidents on the H-1 Freeway throughout the morning.
This story will be updated.
