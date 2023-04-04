Tributes
DOT temporarily opens Zipperlane to all vehicles to alleviate gridlock

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:37 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Zipperlane was temporarily opened to all vehicles, regardless of occupancy, to help clear eastbound traffic on the H-1 Freeway Tuesday morning.

Officials said the Zipperlane would be open through 10 a.m.

According to HPD’s active dispatch calls, officers responded to multiple vehicle accidents on the H-1 Freeway throughout the morning.

This story will be updated.

