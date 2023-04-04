2 displaced after fire at Hawaii Kai home causes $400K in damage
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:28 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were displaced after a two-alarm fire in Hawaii Kai Monday morning, officials said.
Firefighters were dispatched to a single-story home on Ainahou Street around 8:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they saw thick smoke and flames emanating from the residence. Investigators said the blaze started in the bedroom.
Fire crews extinguished the fire just before 9 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Officials said the fire caused $400,000 in damage to the property and $20,000 to the contents. It was deemed accidental.
