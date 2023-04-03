Two Hawaii golfers win at Drive, Chip and Putt National Championships

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two youth golfers from Hawaii are coming home victorious after winning at the Drive, Chip and Putt Cahmpionships at the Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday.

Only eight golfers took home hardware after 40 boys and 40 girls competed in the three disciplines of golf at the storied course.

Laie’s Nealson Manutai won the Boys 10-11 title while Hilo’s Leo Saito won the Boys 12-13 division.

“My family that kept me going, they were also here, they kept me pushing.” Manutai told Hawaii News Now. “They supported me the whole way and on this journey and I’m thankful for them.”

Saito won his title on the 18th green, sinking a 15 foot putt in a playoff to walk away the champion.

“That’s the biggest fist pump I’ve ever done.” Saito said. “Making that putt to win the Drive, Chip and Putt Nationals, it’s amazing, its awesome when you get to play Augusta National, it’s unreal.”

The two boys now get to enjoy Masters week at Augusta.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.