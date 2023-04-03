TRAFFIC ALERT: Safety project to close portion of Hawaii Kai roadway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews will begin a project in Hawaii Kai on Monday at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street.

They’ll be working to make the intersection more bike-friendly, through road modifications and additional signage.

A single-lane closure on Keahole Street is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

Following that, two lanes in both directions on Kalanianaole will be closed overnight on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.