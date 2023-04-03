Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

TRAFFIC ALERT: Safety project to close portion of Hawaii Kai roadway

rews will begin a project in Hawaii Kai on Monday at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway...
rews will begin a project in Hawaii Kai on Monday at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews will begin a project in Hawaii Kai on Monday at the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street.

They’ll be working to make the intersection more bike-friendly, through road modifications and additional signage.

A single-lane closure on Keahole Street is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Thursday.

Following that, two lanes in both directions on Kalanianaole will be closed overnight on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.
Woman, 51, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Pearl City
Maui, Hawaii Island under flood advisories as drenching rains continue
Drenching rains batter Oahu, triggering flooding across some roadways
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Kona side of the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.
3.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii; no tsunami threat
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

File photo of a Honolulu police car.
Honolulu police arrest man in connection to Ewa Beach stabbing
Oneawa Street
TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility pole replacement to shut down key Kailua roadway
The community of Greenville reacts to the end of red-light cameras after 5 years.
Nearly 1,800 red light citations issued at busy Honolulu intersection
Dillingham fire
Firefighters respond to 2-alarm building fire in Dillingham