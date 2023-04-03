Tributes
‘Red, White & Brass’ debuts at Hawaii International Film Festival Spring Showcase

(Steve Unwin | Hawaii International Film Festival)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The comedy film “Red White and Brass” held a sold-out screening Saturday at the Hawaii International Film Festival Spring Showcase.

The film follows rugby fans that form a Tongan marching band so they can go to a big game after failing to get tickets.

The film’s lead actor stressed the importance of providing a platform for those in the local film industry.

“It really is about Pacific stories or Indigenous stories being told by Indigenous Pacific people how we want to tell it in our own way and making sure we really shed light on these themes that are universal,” said lead actor John-Paul Foliaki.

“We have our own stories, and those stories are very rich and moving and inspiring and empowering.”

The Spring Showcase ends April 6.

To purchase tickets, click here.

