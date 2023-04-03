Tributes
‘A lot of takeaways’: Swimmer’s grueling journey through Kaiwi Channel comes to an end

By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:37 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man who learned to swim at age 33 made a daring attempt to cross the Kaiwi Channel last Thursday.

After nearly 13 hours and half way into his 27-mile swim from Molokai to Oahu, Man-O-War stings brought Sri Viswanathan’s crossing attempt to an end last Friday.

The 50-year-old engineer says its was a learning experience that will help him with future challenges.

“Every minute it was aggravating and it was becoming more and more painful,” Viswanathan said. “And so I thought it’s probably better to stay safe than to risk further.”

“But there were a lot of takeaways, I think I I really enjoyed swimming through the night. And you know, keeping my focus in tact, holding my nerves in the pitch black dark waters, it was really a good experience,” Viswanathan added.

He dedicated the swim to raise money for breast cancer awareness and research.

Although he started swimming later than most, Sri Viswanathan, 50, has already crossed the English and Catalina Channels.

These are two of “The Ocean’s Seven″ — a grueling challenge even for the world’s best swimmers.

Viswanathan says he plans to make another attempt through the Kaiwi Channel in the future.

