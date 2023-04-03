Honolulu police arrest man in connection to Ewa Beach stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Ewa Beach on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday night near the Ewa Beach Community Park on North Road.

Authorities said the suspect got into an argument with a 59-year-old man, which escalated to the stabbing.

Officials said the alleged victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

We’re told the two men involved know each other.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene and was arrested a couple hours later at a home on Kuhina Street.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

