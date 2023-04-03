Tributes
First Alert Weather: Slight chance of thunderstorms for Hawaii Island today and tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for summits & higher slopes of Mauna Kea/Mauna Loa
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms that we saw overnight on O’ahu are already starting to clear as we are left with some residual cloudiness remaining. The unstable weather is being replaced by unstable moderate to breezy trade winds meaning windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times in the overnight and early morning hours thru Wednesday. Maui County may see some of the overnight unstable moisture this morning and possibly the northern part of Hawaii Island. Thunderstorms are also possible over portions of Hawaii Island in the afternoon hours today and tomorrow.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: Surf along east facing shores will steadily rise through the first half of the week as the easterly trades return locally. Guidance shows this holding into the second half of the week before easing next weekend as the trades upstream trend down. The quiet conditions across the northern Pacific continues through the first week of April, with minimal swell anticipated. This will translate to the nearly flat conditions continuing for north and west facing shores. For the extended, there is a potential for a short/medium period northerly swell. If this materializes, this swell would arrive locally by Monday and linger through the first half of next week (4/10-4/12).

