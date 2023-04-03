Firefighters responding to 2-alarm fire in Hawaii Kai
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:47 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm fire that broke out in Hawaii Kai.
According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the blaze started just before 8:30 a.m. on Ainahou Street.
Videos show thick smoke billowing out of a structure and flames are visible.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
