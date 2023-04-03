False active shooter report triggers lockdown at Waiakea High, surrounding schools

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several schools in Hilo were temporarily placed on lockdown following a report of an active shooter situation on Monday morning, but officials said it was a hoax.

According to police, authorities received a call around 9:05 a.m. about a student on the Waiakea High School campus who shot multiple students.

Waiakea High School, Waiakea Intermediate School and Waiakea Elementary School were subsequently placed on lockdown.

Authorities arrived on scene within minutes and conducted a thorough search of the campus.

Officials determined there were no threats. All campuses and surrounding areas were reopened around 9:45 a.m.

A first-degree terroristic threatening investigation has been launched.

Anyone with further information is asked to call (808) 935-3311 or (808) 961-2276.

