DOT: Filtering fabric blocked drains that caused major flooding on H-1 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flooding on Sunday that caused a major traffic jam on the H-1 Freeway was the result of blocked drains, the state Department of Transportation said.

Officials said filtering fabric installed for a nearby repaving project led to heavy traffic on the H-1 eastbound near the Punahou offramp as rainwater pooled on the roadway, making it difficult for drivers.

This was reported around 1:50 p.m.

A crew was able to reach the area by 5 p.m. and cleared the drains by 5:50 p.m., cutting through the fabric to drain the water and cleaning gravel off the road. DOT said the crew’s arrival was delayed due to the heavy traffic.

The Transportation Department also admitted it “was not expecting the heavy rains over Honolulu” that resulted in flooding near the Punahou offramp. The department has since apologized and said it “will adjust the threshold for storm preparation.”

To prevent flooding in the future, DOT said it will remove filtering fabric and other best management practices from the work zone near the Punahou overpass whenever roadwork is not happening.

Officials said this will add an estimated $50,000 to the repaving cost, which is expected to be completed within the next three months.

Meanwhile, flooding was also reported around 9 p.m. on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Liliha overpass and Nimitz Highway westbound near Iwilei Road.

Crews cleared the drains in both areas, but on Nimitz, workers had to vacuum two truckloads of water to further reduce the flooding.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.