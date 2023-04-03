New insurance policy could help protect Hawaii’s coral reefs from damaging storms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New action is being taken to protect and restore Hawaii’s coral reefs from potential threats, like damaging storms and diseases.

The country’s first ever ‘reef insurance policy’ was purchased by the Nature Conservancy and will provide funding for rapid coral reef repair and restoration across the state immediately following hurricane or tropical storm damage.

”The Nature Conservancy is thrilled to pilot the first coral reef insurance policy in the United States,” said Ulalia Woodside Lee, Executive Director of the Nature Conservancy in Hawaii and Palmyra.

“In Hawai’i, we are rooted in the environment. The health of our coastlines and communities is directly tied to the health of the coral reefs surrounding our islands,” Lee explained. “By investing in nature, our insurance and finance partners are demonstrating its value as a critical natural, cultural and economic resource.”

This is something that the Nature Conservancy tried out already in Belize, Mexico in 2019.

The policy was also triggered last November during Hurricane Lisa.

The idea is now being adapted for Hawaii after a state senate resolution in 2021 where lawmakers requested an evaluation into some kind of reef insurance.

So when and how would the policy kick in?

It’s triggered when windspeeds of 57 mph or more occur close enough to coral reefs and it will pay out more up to $2 million for rapid reef restoration work after the storm.

The policy is a pilot program and extends through the 2023 hurricane season.

Research from the Nature Conservancy shows that severe hurricanes can cause a 50% or more loss of live coral cover. Their data also shows that more than $1.2 billion its added to the state’s economy each year through reef-related tourism.

