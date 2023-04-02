Tributes
Woman, 51, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Pearl City

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:38 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Pearl City on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated the woman, who suffered multiple puncture wounds to her left forearm and left side of her head.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

