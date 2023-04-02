Woman, 51, seriously injured in apparent stabbing in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in an apparent stabbing in Pearl City on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Leomele Street.

Emergency Medical Services said they treated the woman, who suffered multiple puncture wounds to her left forearm and left side of her head.

It’s still unclear what led up to the incident.

Honolulu police are investigating.

This story will be updated.

