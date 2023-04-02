Tributes
State rep. Kanani Souza hopes for passage of “smash and grab” measure

Joining us on Sunrise is freshman Republican Kanani Souza who represents Kapolei and Makakilo
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HI Now) - With little more than a month left in the current legislative session, local lawmakers are working to keep their bills alive.

Among them is freshman Republican Kanani Souza, who represents Kapolei and Makakilo, and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about her work so far.

She is one of three Republicans who won seats in Leeward Oahu, and calls herself an “independent voice” who works with Democratic peers.

She co-created the Crime Prevention and Justice Caucus to address issues like “smash and grabs,” which are a huge problem, she says.

She introduced measure HB1231 HD1 to amend the misdemeanor offense of criminal property damage in the third degree to include intentionally or knowingly damaging the property of another that is used in a business operation in an amount exceeding $100.

It has not been assigned a hearing in the Senate, and is not likely to pass this session.

