Hawaii Island Police investigate shooting in Puna that left a man injured

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island Police are investigating a shooting incident in Mountain View on Saturday evening in the Hawaiian Acres subdivision.

According to preliminary accounts of this incident, there was a violent altercation involving five to six individuals, several allegedly armed with machetes, when the shooting suspect discharged a firearm and subsequently struck a 36-year-old man.

Officials say Puna patrol officers responded to a reported altercation at a residence on Road 2 around 5 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers detained two individuals, according to officials.

HPD said one of the men, the 36-year-old from Mountain View, had an apparent gunshot wound to his shoulder area. He was treated at the scene and later transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center.

Officials said the other detained man was arrested and transported to the Pahoa police, where detectives interviewed him. He was later released pending further investigation.

Criminal Investigation detectives responded to the scene to assist in this investigation and to the Hilo Medical Center to interview the victim with the gunshot wound.

Officials said the shooting victim was released from Hilo Medical Center after being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and attempted to identify and locate anyone else who may have been involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

