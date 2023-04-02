Tributes
Scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms statewide today

Trade wind weather on the horizon, breezy by Monday pm
More showers today with a slight chance of thunderstorms on the western side of the state; those showers incresasing from early evening overnight. Locally breezy trades wind weather re-inserts itself into the forecast Monday into the mid-week. Sunshine with Windward and Mauka showers drifting leeward at times in the forecast.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:12 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We still have some thunderstorm activity expected thru the morning for Kauai. Otherwise isolated showers with periodic showers over the windward slopes of Maui and Hawaii Island. An upper-level disturbance will develop over the state today which is expected to cause increasing showers along with a chance of thunderstorms across the area into Sunday night. The trade winds will continue to become reestablished across the state this weekend, with locally breezy trades expected from Monday into mid-week.

No significant swells are expected this week. The current northwest swell will continue to subside and becoming a background swell during the first half of the week. A small northeast swell will decline through Monday. As the high pressure mentioned above strengthens, the upstream trade winds swell will produce choppy surf conditions along east facing shores through the week. Small background energy from different southerly directions will continue small surf along south facing shores.

