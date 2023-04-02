Scattered showers and chance of thunderstorms statewide today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We still have some thunderstorm activity expected thru the morning for Kauai. Otherwise isolated showers with periodic showers over the windward slopes of Maui and Hawaii Island. An upper-level disturbance will develop over the state today which is expected to cause increasing showers along with a chance of thunderstorms across the area into Sunday night. The trade winds will continue to become reestablished across the state this weekend, with locally breezy trades expected from Monday into mid-week.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

{https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2021/02/17/heres-how-download-hawaii-news-now-weather-app/}

No significant swells are expected this week. The current northwest swell will continue to subside and becoming a background swell during the first half of the week. A small northeast swell will decline through Monday. As the high pressure mentioned above strengthens, the upstream trade winds swell will produce choppy surf conditions along east facing shores through the week. Small background energy from different southerly directions will continue small surf along south facing shores.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.