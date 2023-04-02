Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: 3 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.
Police in Oklahoma City are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar Saturday night.(WSMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three people were killed and another three wounded in a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to police.

One person was in critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting around 9 p.m. at the Whiskey Barrel Saloon in the city’s southwest, Lt. Jeff Cooper, a spokesperson with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said Sunday. The three individuals who were killed were pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

Authorities did not immediately identify those were were killed or wounded.

Cooper said investigators did not yet have any information on a suspect or what prompted the shooting.

“It’s too early,” he said. “As of now, we don’t have anything.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.
Disney has found its new ‘Lilo’ for live-action remake
Mauna Loa partnered with Asato Family Shop — which is known for their local flavored sherbert —...
This April Fool’s prank is now real: Would you try MOG-flavored ice cream?
MPD says there were seven car thefts from the airport public parking lot in January, nine in...
Peer-to-peer rentals contributing to spike in car thefts on Maui: Police
Arn Lisnoff captured this image of a funnel cloud from Kaiaka Park.
Funnel clouds form over Oahu’s North Shore as unstable weather continues
Also known as Maria Oggay, she’s been perfecting the art of hand dipping tattoos since she was...
106-year-old tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest cover model

Latest News

Damage from a late-night tornado is seen in Sullivan, Ind., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Multiple...
Broad swaths of US reel from tornadoes that killed 29
The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. Russia's...
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
Graphic artist Jimmy Sparrow puts a Hawaiian twist to Japanese anime characters like Pokemon...
Hawaii Kawaii Kon showcases local talent in anime, illustration, gaming
Magic was more powerful than guns, as the "D&D" movie easily beat "John Wick: Chapter 4" this...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick