Parents group calls for Narcan in classrooms following FDA’s over-the-counter approval

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a growing push afoot to equip many Hawaii classrooms with Narcan, a drug to reverse opioid overdoses, following its FDA approval for over-the-counter sale.

Parents for Public Schools Hawaii, a coalition of more than 1,000 parents and educators, says Narcan should be in every middle and high school classroom.

The FDA approved the over-the-counter nasal spray on Wednesday.

And while the DOE is reviewing the news, officials say they’re unsure when Narcan will be made available in classrooms.

“There is no reason we should not do this. We should absolutely protect our kids,” said Deborah Bond-Upson, a board member of Parents for Public Schools Hawaii, who adds it’s naïve to think teens are not exposed to dangerous drugs.

Health officials applaud over-the-counter access to Narcan, but cost is a concern

“We can’t stick our heads in the sand and pretend they are not going to know about opioids,” said Bond-Upson.

The Department of Education said in a statement the FDA’s approval of Narcan for over-the-counter sales is an encouraging development. They say they’re working with the Health Department on a system for schools and offices to obtain Narcan, but there’s no timeline yet.

“I think there is a concern we could move too slowly,” said Bond-Upson.

The Department of Education says since December 2022, it’s put on more than 40 voluntary training sessions on responding to opioid overdoses. More than 300 DOE employees attended.

