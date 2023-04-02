Maui native becomes first graphic novelist to win Whiting Award

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui native has become the first “graphic novelist” to win a Whiting Award.

R. Kikuo Johnson, a Brooklyn-based artist, and the winner of this prestigious award has produced numerous covers for The New Yorker and has worked on books and billboards in the past.

Johnson’s latest work, “No One Else,” follows a family dealing with turmoil, mourning and tragedy.

He is one of 10 up-and-coming writers to be awarded the honor. As part of his win, he received a $50,000 cash prize.

Johnson’s win is a milestone for the graphic novel genre, which has seen an increase in the mainstream recognition in recent years.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.