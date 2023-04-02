Hawaii Kawaii Kon showcases local talent in anime, illustration, gaming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 20,000 people are expected to flock to the Hawaii Convention Center this weekend for Kawaii Kon, a celebration of Japanese anime, gaming and illustration. Some of the highlights include an artists’ alley, dealers area, panels, video gaming, and a cosplay fashion show and competition.

“We have over 100 artists from not just here in Hawaii, but somewhere on the mainland, and even like around the world that comes in. And we have a lot of dealers in the industry too. Oh, so like a lot of local businesses,” said Angel Rumbaoa, lead coordinator for Kawaii Kon.

Rumbaoa has helped organize the event along with hundreds of volunteers each year for nearly 20 years. “This is a community. We’re fans, providing fans a convention, basically. ... We’re just putting out the love for the community and want to make sure everybody gets to enjoy a really safe environment to express their love.”

“The book Pidgin to Da Max came out by Peppo. And it was such revolutionary because looking through it, I saw like, wow, there are people who look like me. ... That was kind of a turning point in my life,” said Hawaii cartoonist Jon Murakami about how he got his start in creating comics. “That’s why I started drawing like more local.”

Murakami’s “Calabash” series is a local comic strip about local life and is featured bimonthly in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “Generation Gap,” featured in the Japanese American newspaper Hawaii Herald, is about grandparents and grandkids and how do they don’t see eye to eye.

Several people were in line to meet local illustrator and artist Jimmy Sparrow, known for his local spins on popular anime like Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z.

“It’s very local, very nerdy Arcanine coffee, kona coffee. Just very fun. Hawaiian flavored takes on some like very fun pop culture references and so it’s it’s just wonderful. And it’s great. And I love it,” said fan and Palolo resident Jenna Shafer.

In the Dealer’s Room, Snack Addicted company owner Davin Fukumoto showcases his unique beef chips and snacks with fun Hawaii-themed graphics on the packages. Sparrow designed them.

“Our goal was to actually really help artists and so we do a lot of collabs with other artists and just wanted to promote people,” Fukumoto said.

This year, Kawaii Kon organizers expanded the video gaming section to include casual gaming as well as competitive eSports. The event offers fun for everyone, including mock combat at the Manoa Medieval Combat Club booth where you can practice your moves with weapons made of foam.

