First Alert Weather: Flood advisory issued for Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been issued for the island of Oahu as an area of heavy rain and thunderstorms moves ashore.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the flood advisory is in effect until 4:30 p.m.

Radar indicated rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2.5 inches per hour over leeward and central portions of the island, including the Waikiki and Downtown Honolulu areas.

HPD reported that the rain caused flooding on the H-1 Freeway that brought eastbound traffic to a standstill.

The heavy showers and thunderstorms may spread to other parts of Oahu during the afternoon and evening.

The flood advisory may also be extended if the heavy rain persists.

