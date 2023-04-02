Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach

Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach
Attempted murder investigation underway in Ewa Beach(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:03 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police were dispatched to an apparent attempted murder last night.

Officials say they were called to the scene near Ewa Beach Community Park on North Road just after 8 p.m. last night.

Few details have been released about the incident, but officials say an investigation is ongoing.

We’ve reached out to HPD for more info.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A live action remake of "Lilo and Stitch" now has a director.
Disney has found its new ‘Lilo’ for live-action remake
Mauna Loa partnered with Asato Family Shop — which is known for their local flavored sherbert —...
This April Fool’s prank is now real: Would you try MOG-flavored ice cream?
MPD says there were seven car thefts from the airport public parking lot in January, nine in...
Peer-to-peer rentals contributing to spike in car thefts on Maui: Police
Arn Lisnoff captured this image of a funnel cloud from Kaiaka Park.
Funnel clouds form over Oahu’s North Shore as unstable weather continues
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison

Latest News

Maui native becomes first graphic novelist to win Whiting Award
Maui native becomes first graphic novelist to win a prestigious Whiting Award
State rep Kanani Souza joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about crime prevention bills.
State rep. Kanani Souza hopes for passage of “smash and grab” measure
Graphic artist Jimmy Sparrow puts a Hawaiian twist to Japanese anime characters like Pokemon...
Hawaii Kawaii Kon showcases local talent in anime, illustration, gaming
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Kona side of the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.
3.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii; no tsunami threat