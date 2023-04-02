Tributes
3.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii; no tsunami threat

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Kona side of the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the Kona side of the island of Hawaii Sunday morning.(U.S. Geological Survey)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:57 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island early Sunday.

The quake did not generate a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 8:18 a.m. and was centered between Keauhou and Kealakekua on the Kona side of the island, at a depth of 7.4 miles.

It was not immediately known if the quake was related to volcanic activity, although it was centered away from Kilauea.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

