3.8-magnitude quake rattles Hawaii; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island early Sunday.

The quake did not generate a tsunami, according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake occurred at 8:18 a.m. and was centered between Keauhou and Kealakekua on the Kona side of the island, at a depth of 7.4 miles.

It was not immediately known if the quake was related to volcanic activity, although it was centered away from Kilauea.

